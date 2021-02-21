Who is Finding Alice star George Webster? Meet the actor here

Finding Alice on ITV, which comes to a conclusion this weekend, boasts an impressive cast in the form of Keeley Hawes, Joanna Lumley and Nigel Havers.

But there are a number of stars on the show that viewers might be less familiar with, such as George Webster, who plays Keeley Hawes' estranged stepson. Meet the actor here...

Who is George in Finding Alice?

Viewers first met George (played by George Webster) at the end of episode one of Finding Alice. After coming to grips with her husband Harry's death, Alice (played by Keeley) is then shocked when her late husband's long-lost son turns up on her doorstep. As the series goes on, viewers find out more about George and the part he played in his dad's life and death.

George Webster in ITV's Finding Alice

What else has George Webster been in?

George Webster, 29, is an actor from Eastbourne who has appeared in a number of other shows before going on to star in Finding Alice.

One of the actor's first acting credits came in the form of appearing in Danny Boyle's Babylon in 2014, before going on to star as the late River Phoenix in Autopsy: The Last Hours Of.

George then landed a leading part in the independent film My Name Is Emily and in the comedy series Tripped. He's also tried his hand at directing work.

The drama comes to its end this weekend

What are fans saying about Finding Alice?

George has been tweeting along with viewers as they tune into the drama each Sunday night. Teasing his followers on what they can expect, the actor quipped: "Finding Alice, tonight, 9.10pm on @ITV! Will George ever turn up? Who the hell even is George? Is that even his real hair? I've forgotten the answer to all of these questions so let's find out together! #FindingAlice."

Some viewers have been divided by the ITV drama, with some confused about the plot. Many have been loving it, however, with one person praising its ability to show humour in grief.

One person tweeted: "What I can say about #FindingAlice so far is that, you can't put it into a box and I love this. The series feels real. It shows the ups & downs of grief, the weirdness & everything in between." Another said: "#FindingAlice was chaotically wonderful. I cried, laughed, screamed and hugged my pillow and at one stage I think I did all of them at once."

