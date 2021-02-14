Keeley Hawes is currently wowing audiences with her performance in ITV's Finding Alice, not to mention her stunning performance in Russell T. Davies' It's A Sin, but the actress' recently posted an epic throwback photo from another previous role, Line of Duty.

Taking to Twitter this week to celebrate series two of Line of Duty airing on BBC, the actress could be seen on set in two photos along with the caption: "Lindsay Denton making herself useful on set."

Fans were loving the trip down memory lane. One person said: "Love these. Such an iconic character. #TeamDenton."

Another tweeted in response: "I think Lindsay Denton is one of my all time favourite characters. I still can't decide if she was good or bad. #LineOfDuty," while a third wrote: "Lindsay is so iconic. And your performance is so absolutely amazing." Keeley appeared as Lindsay Denton in the second series of the police drama, filmed in 2013.

More recently, she's been promoting her current work in Finding Alice and It's A Sin. Discussing her leading role in the ITV drama, for which she is also the executive producer, she told HELLO! and other journalists about the challenge of responsibility she feels in her line of work.

Lindsay Denton making herself useful on set 🎬 #LineofDuty pic.twitter.com/Lx6p1iGhRi — Keeley Hawes (@Misskeeleyhawes) February 6, 2021

Keeley posted this photo on her Twitter recently

"Quite often you do feel responsible, and on something like Honour there felt a huge responsibility to those real people, and I do feel a responsibility to the Durrell family and her children and grandchildren. But Alice is a unique creation."

She continued: "What I really hope is some people will relate to her, and find something within her and her reaction to her grief that they can relate to, and that may help. It's unique to all of us the way that we all experience grief whether it's a parent, a child or pet. So I can't be responsible for that, but I hope people relate."

