Bad Sisters star Eve Hewson has a very famous dad - find out who it is here Have you been enjoying the Apple TV+ series?

Eve Hewson has been impressing viewers in her role as Becka in the hit series Bad Sisters, but did you know that the actress also has very famous parentage? Find out more here...

The actress, who has also starred in Netflix's hit series Behind Her Eyes and BBC's The Luminaries is actually singing legend Bono's daughter. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the connection while watching her latest show, with one writing: "Eve Hewson aka Adele from Behind Her Eyes aka Becca from #BadSisters is Bono’s daughter?? As in THE Bono? Whaaat?," while another added: "Didn't know until today that the woman playing youngest in #BadSisters is Bono's daughter, Eve Hewson. Stellar cast all round...deliciously dark comedy where you'd love to pour a glass and join in."

The star previously opened up about spending lockdown while living with her family in Dalkey, Ireland, and the quality time she spent with her parents. Chatting on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she said: "I moved back home to Dublin when the pandemic hit, so I've been living with my whole family for about a year. It was sort of like if the Osbournes and the Kardashians combined to make a show, that was my lockdown experience."

Eve is U2 bandmember Bono's eldest child

Bono, real name Paul Hewson, and wife Ali Hewson, are also parents to 33-year-old Jordan, 23-year-old Elijah and 21-year-old John. Speaking about how the family of six got on while being in lockdown, Eve said: "Everyone got their space from each other during the week and then Friday nights we tried to make it a little bit more exciting.

"We did themed cocktail hours and had Spanish night, Italian night and Mexican night - which I still can't talk about because I was so hungover the next day," the actress continued, adding: "Mexican night was rough."

Eve has been living with her family in Ireland during lockdown

She previously opened up about how her parents were constantly calling her to check how she was getting on during her start into acting, previously explaining to the Irish Daily Star: "They don’t stop calling me. And they’re like, ‘When’s that audition and how did you do? And what movie are you going to do next?’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, stop calling me, you’re obsessed with me!'"

She added that Bono wasn't initially keen on her career show, explaining: "It didn’t go over so well with my dad… I’ve been acting since I was 15 and my parents were just terrified. I think because they’ve been around and know what Hollywood is, especially for a woman.”

