Line of Duty star reveals major time jump in season six 

Line of Duty stars Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure have given us some insight into what to expect from season six - and it sounds like there's going to be a pretty substantial time jump.

Chatting about the upcoming series, which will premiere on BBC One on 21 March, Adrian said: "18 months have passed so the landscape has completely changed. We are starting from a place that the audience will probably find a bit shocking at first. Things and people have been moved around so the first episode is going to be one of those ‘head-wrecks’ for the audience."

WATCH: Line of Duty's 60-second recap is here

He added that they hadn't initially known whether they were even going to receive a second series commission from the hit show, which received 13 million viewers for the last season. Vicky said: "It's mad," as Adrian added: "It was a slow burn. The first series was great, but we didn’t know we would get a second one.

"Then we got a second one and halfway through that suddenly the numbers built and since then it’s just taken off – it’s big and the anticipation is massive. It’s intense."

Fans can't wait for the upcoming series, and it was recently revealed that Craig Parkinson, who played Matthew 'Dot' Cottan, will be hosting an episode-by-episode podcast for season six alongside fellow castmates and celebrity guest stars.

We can't wait for season six

Speaking about the new project, he said: "Returning to the world of Line of Duty, this time as a podcast host, is very exciting. I’m looking forward to chatting with some fantastic guests, cast members old and new and getting as frustrated as everyone else trying to work out where AC-12 are taking us this season."

