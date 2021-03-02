Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson to be involved in season six Craig starred as DI Matthew 'Dot' Cottan in Line of Duty

Former Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson announced the very exciting news that he will be involved in season six of the hit show - by hosting BBC Sounds podcast Obsessed with... Line of Duty.

MORE: Line of Duty's season six return date has been revealed

Since Matthew 'Dot' Cottan died in season three, we doubt we'll be seeing him back on the show any time soon, but he will instead be looking at season six episode-by-episode alongside fellow castmates and celebrity guest stars.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vicky McClure talks season six

Speaking about the new project, he said: "Returning to the world of Line Of Duty, this time as a podcast host, is very exciting. I’m looking forward to chatting with some fantastic guests, cast members old and new and getting as frustrated as everyone else trying to work out where AC-12 are taking us this season.

MORE: Line of Duty fans spot major spoiler in new season six set photo

MORE: Line of Duty fans left confused after creator teases huge plot line for series six

MORE: Vicky McClure's sweet engagement story and wedding plans revealed

"As someone who’s been deep on the inside, I’m well aware we’ll be in for a rollercoaster ride and hosting the podcast side by side, week by week, we’ll be able to delve deep into the files and fan theories of AC-12. Hold tight team!"

Are you looking forward to the show's return?

It was confirmed that the show will be back from Sunday 21 March at 9pm, and will see Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston return as Kate Fleming, Ted Hastings and Steve Arnott respectively.

The series will also welcome Shalom Brune-Franklin as a new addition to the AC-12 team alongside Black Mirror actress Kelly Macdonald, who will make her debut as guest lead Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, "the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case whose suspicious conduct attracts the attention of Anti-Corruption".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.