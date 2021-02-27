Line of Duty's season six return date has been revealed Are you looking forward to the return of AC-12?

Mother of God! BBC has announced when Line of Duty will be back on our screens for season six - and it looks like we won't have that much longer to wait. In the words of Ted Hastings, now we're sucking on diesel!

During the Six Nations match, it was confirmed that the show will be back from Sunday 21 March at 9pm, and will see Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar and Martin Compston return as Kate Fleming, Ted Hastings and Steve Arnott respectively.

The series will also welcome Shalom Brune-Franklin as a new addition to the AC-12 team alongside Black Mirror actress Kelly Macdonald, who will make her debut as guest lead Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, "the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case whose suspicious conduct attracts the attention of Anti-Corruption". Intriguing!

Are you looking forward to season six?

The series will be unusually long with seven episodes, which will air weekly on Sundays - so no binge-watching for us! For fans who wanted to catch up before it's back, all five seasons are currently available on iPlayer.

Fans were sufficiently delighted with the news that there will be seven episodes, and many took to the replies underneath the post. One person said: "It can't come soon enough! I think a lot of us need some form of escapism from reality right now."

Kelly is set to play Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson

Another fan tweeted: "Seven!! MOTHER OF GOD!! That's amazing," while a third wrote: "Oh Christ can we just have it now please? It’s been a hard year. I need this."

