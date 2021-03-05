Celebrity Bake Off star Daisy Ridley teases shocking show secret The star will be among the many celebrities competing on this year's Celebrity Bake Off

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley is just one of the many stars who will be competing on this year's Celebrity Bake Off and ahead of her stint, she's teased a shocking show secret.

In an interview with Collider, the actress revealed that every celebrity contestant donates money to a charity before their appearance.

Speaking to the publication, the star said: "The best thing about being on the Bake Off, one, it's one of my favourite shows, I love it.

"But for every contestant that goes on, they donate money to charity. It's amazing."

Of her experience on the show, she teased: "I had the best time, didn't do a great job, but didn't cry so…"

Daisy will be appearing on the first episode of the upcoming series, due to be broadcast on 9 March, alongside comedians Rob Beckett and Tom Allen and X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing star Alexandra Burke.

Other celebrities who are due to appear on this series include pop singer Anne-Marie, paralympian Ade Adepitan, comedian David Baddiel, comedian and actor John Bishop and Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle.

Daisy will be competing on this year's Celebrity Bake Off

Also competing will be documentary star and Strictly champion Stacey Dooley, radio presenter Nick Grimshaw, Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes, rapper and YouTuber KSI and X-Men star James McAvoy.

They'll also be joined by psychotherapist Philippa Perry, rapper Dizzee Rascal, TV presenter Anneka Rice, comedian Katherine Ryan, The League of Gentleman star Reece Shearsmith and former Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall.

The celebrity version of the show for Stand Up to Cancer has attracted a large list of star names in the past, including the likes of Alison Hammond, Alex Jones, Carol Vorderman, Stacey Solomon and John Lithgow.

It's been revealed that in the first episode of the upcoming series, the celebs will have to bake millionaire shortbreads, fruit tarts and create s show-stopping cake featuring their pet peeves.

The actress has been in a relationship with Tom Bateman since 2017

Daisy is in a relationship with Behind Her Eyes star Tom Bateman. The couple began dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of Murder on the Orient Express.

The pair live together and have been seen on numerous occasions flashing engagements rings, but they remain tight-lipped on whether they're actually engaged or not.

The actress is incredibly secretive about her personal life, even deleting her Instagram account in order to stay out of the public eye.

Speaking to Glamour about the move, Daisy explained: "It's not good for me, personally. I'm just not equipped for it. Also, there is a sense that I'm asked who I'm dating a lot more than John [Boyega] is."

The star added: "I don't answer, because I have things in my life that are private."

