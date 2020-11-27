Nadiya Hussain gives surprising prediction for Great British Bake Off winner Peter Peter won the Channel 4 show in November, beating fellow finalists Dave and Laura

Nadiya Hussain has opened up about what this year's Great British Bake Off winner, Peter Sawkins, has got in store for him after becoming the Channel 4 show's champion.

MORE: Noel Fielding replaced on Great British Bake Off Christmas special

Chatting on The Graham Norton Show, Nadia admitted that she had no idea how famous she'd become while making the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Lucas spoofs Boris Johnson in hilarious Bake Off opener

She said: "He’s in for quite a ride. It is such a bizarre experience because there is a naivety to filming something like that because you are so immersed and focused on baking you forget that there are millions of people watching you."

The TV personality, who has gone on to have amazing success following the show, adding: "You walk out and you think, ‘How do they know me?’ But he will love it. It’s great."

Bake Off's Peter won the 2020 competition

She also opened up about her new book, Nadia Bakes, saying: "It was important to me after Bake Off to cement myself in a kitchen where I am happiest and when I wrote my first book it was all about cookery.

MORE: Fans in tears over Hermine's farewell letter on The Great British Bake Off

MORE: Paul Hollywood defends GBBO's Laura Adlington after semi-final backlash

"A baking book has been a long time coming, and it’s one of the best things I have ever done because five years later, it feels really important to me to do a baking book and feel I am comfortable in my industry now."

Nadiya opened up about her Bake Off win

Peter opened up about his win to BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland: "There is something very nice that I can finally stop keeping the secret and share it with friends and family. It's an absolute dream - I was really pleased with how I managed to step through all the challenges.

"I feel in a really privileged position because of course there will be some opportunities that arise from this, and it would be amazing to try and explore them, but at the same time I am going to keep on going with my degree, so I'm in a nice position."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.