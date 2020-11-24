How to apply to the Great British Bake Off Do you have what it takes to face Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith?

The Great British Bake Off finale is here, and we don't want it to be over just yet!

MORE: Fans in tears over Hermine's farewell letter on The Great British Bake Off

Tuesday night's finale will see Dan, Peter and Laura compete to win the popular Channel 4 baking competition, but fortunately, we can already look ahead to the future as Channel 4 has already called for new applicants to apply to the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Lucas spoofs Boris Johnson in hilarious Bake Off opener

So do you have what it takes to take on the tent? Here's everything you need to know about getting onto the next series of the hit show...

You can have the option of either filling in an online application here or you can request to have an application form sent to you by emailing applyforbakeoff@loveproductions.co.uk or calling 0207 067 4837 stating your full name, full address (including postcode) and telephone number.

MORE: Paul Hollywood defends GBBO's Laura Adlington after semi-final backlash

MORE: Great British Bake Off star Manon Lagrève announces engagement

MORE: Meet Bake Off star Noel Fielding's partner Lliana Bird

There will, of course, be COVID-19 measures in place, as the site reads: "We are closely monitoring the situation regarding Covid-19 and we are following the advice of Public Health England. As a result, we may adjust how or when we carry out auditions. The safety and welfare of everyone involved in our productions is always paramount."

Would you like to join the baking tent?

The applications close at 11.59pm on Sunday 6 December, so there's not a lot of time left! Contestant Mark Lutton has already encouraged people to apply, writing: "I never thought I would make it on GBBO, but here I am, wishing I could do it all again. What are you waiting for? You’ll love every minute of it, challenge yourself and make life-long friends in the process."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.