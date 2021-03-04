Daisy Ridley's home with Tom Bateman is just as stylish as you'd imagine Star Wars and Chaos Walking actress Daisy has appeared from a handful of spaces inside

Daisy Ridley is believed to live in apartment in Primrose Hill, London, alongside her partner and Netflix series Behind Her Eyes star, Tom Bateman.

The couple are notoriously private about their home life, which, considering Daisy's past experiences with super fans, makes a lot of sense.

SEE: Are Daisy Ridley and Tom Bateman engaged? DETAILS

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside 10 of the most beautiful celebrity homes of all time

In an interview with Tatler magazine, the Chaos Walking star explained that her high-profile role in the Star Wars trilogy had brought with it a lot of unwanted attention.

MORE: The most epic celebrity houses seen during lockdown REVEALED

"Star Wars was this thing," she said. "And then it was 'This Thing That Came To An End'. It hasn't always been easy. There are things about being in Star Wars that I don't like talking about, because it's not the good side. People turn up at your doorstep, that's scary.

"And I've been followed, that's a bit like 'woah'. But in terms of the actual experience? I had the best time. And now I'm out of it, I feel like I want to work really hard and honour the decision of the people that cast me."

By that token, the location of Daisy and Tom's home remains tightly under wraps, but a handful of rare appearances during the pandemic means that fans have been lucky enough to see the beautiful interiors.

When Daisy joined Jimmy Kimmel Live, she appeared from a room with grey floral wallpaper with three abstract paintings mounted behind her, above a wooden console table.

Makeup artist to the stars Kelly Cornwell also shared a photo after completing her handiwork on Daisy, in what seems to be a bedroom from the house. It has grey walls and a large floral headboard with a mustard yellow frame. There is also a mirror mounted on the opposite side of the room, and two architectural lamp shades.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.