Are Behind Her Eyes star Tom Bateman and Daisy Ridley engaged? The couple have been together since 2016

Tom Bateman, who plays David in newly-released Netflix series Behind Her Eyes, has been in a relationship with Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley since the couple met on the set of film Murder On The Orient Express in 2017, and while they are still yet to confirm, they have sparked several rumours that they are in fact, engaged.

SEE: Behind Her Eyes finale EXPLAINED

Loading the player...

WATCH: The official Behind Her Eyes trailer

Back in June 2019, Daisy stepped out wearing a dazzling diamond on her ring finger.

Since, both Daisy and Tom have been photographed wearing engagement rings countless times, including when the couple enjoyed lunch in Notting Hill with Daisy's mother Louise Fawkner-Corbett in September 2020.

MORE: 24 of the most romantic proposals of 2020

So, what have they said about the matter?

Both Daisy and Tom will neither confirm nor deny the rumours that they are engaged, and therefore set to marry.

READ: The most beautiful engagement ring inspiration from Instagram

Daisy and Tom met on the set of Murder on the Orient Express

Daisy was previously asked about her ring in an interview with Marie Claire, to which she responded: "It's a really nice ring that I wear.

"Oh my God. It's the first time I've publicly been asked this one."

She added: "The thing is, I've never talked about my personal life. So I won't talk about it now. I'm so aware of how much information about my life is out there, so if there's one thing I don't want to talk about…"

Daisy and Tom together in 2018

Daisy has even deleted her Instagram in a bid to keep her life as private as possible. She told Glamour: "It's not good for me, personally. I'm just not equipped for it. I'm super sensitive – not too sensitive – but I really feel things. Also, there is also a sense that I'm asked who I'm dating a lot more than John (Boyega) is. I don’t answer, because I have things in my life that are private."

Engagement or no engagement, the couple are clearly serious since they have been together for almost five years and reportedly live together.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.