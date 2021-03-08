Unforgotten season four: when will episode three air after delay? Find out when the series will be back

Unforgotten season four has been temporarily taken off ITV's Monday evening schedule in order for the network to air the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey - so when will episode three of the popular crime drama actually come out?

ITV has confirmed that viewers of the much-loved Nicola Walker show won't have to wait long, as it will air on Tuesday at 9pm instead. The statement read: "The statement read: "Due to changes in Monday night's schedule (March 8) on ITV, Unforgotten (episode three), will now air at 9 pm on Tuesday March 9."

The spokesperson also confirmed that episodes four to six would continue to air on Monday nights once more from 15 March.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview originally aird in the US on Sunday night, and saw the couple open up about their struggle with life as senior members of the royal family, and how badly it impacted Meghan's mental health at the time.

Have you been enjoying season four?

In a follow-up interview on CBS This Morning, in which more previously unseen clips were aired, Meghan spoke about feeling "betrayed" by her father Thomas Markle after he staged paparazzi photos around the time of the royal wedding. She said: "When I asked him, he said, 'No, absolutely not [that he hadn't been talking to the tabloids]. I said, I just need you to tell me and if you tell me the truth we can help. And he wasn't able to do that.

"I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child, so it's hard for me to reconcile that."

Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview with air on Monday night instead

Speaking about her half-sister Samantha Markle, she added: "I grew up as an only child and I wished I had siblings… the last time I saw her must have been 18, 19 years ago, and before that, ten years before that. She changed her last name back to Markle only when I started dating Harry, so I think that says enough."

