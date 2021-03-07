Fans have one complaint about ITV's McDonald and Dodds The drama sees Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia return as lead detectives

McDonald and Dodds returned to ITV last week for its second series seeing Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia reprise their roles as DCI McDonald and DS Dodds.

But it seems that while many are loving the whodunit drama, which is set in picturesque Bath, others weren't entirely pleased with the accents used by the actors within the show. Taking to social media, one person wrote: "It will be better when they realise that we don't speak like Cornish pirates around here! Was embarrassing."

A second viewer echoed this, tweeting: "The best thing was the sights of Bath. Why do actors try and have a West Country accent, acting really was poor and two hours really!!!!! Please sort it out it's really not what Sunday evenings are for," while a third said: "Was looking forward to it but wasn't for me unfortunately and my god the accents are so, so bad."

However, others weren't particularly impressed with the accent but overall enjoyed the drama. One person wrote: "Loved the light hearted humour in #McDonaldAndDodds. Exactly right for Sunday night viewing. Superb acting from Jason Watkins (apart from the accent). Can't wait for the next episode."

Series two of the whodunit drama returned last week

The second series of the ITV drama focuses on the two detectives attempting to solve mysterious crimes in their local area. The synopsis for the new series reads: "Set in picturesque Bath, the series pairs feisty DCI McDonald, who has recently transferred from London's Met Police, with the unassuming DS Dodds, who has been happy in the background for most of his working life. To McDonald's surprise they form an unexpectedly effective crime solving partnership."

Jason recently opened up about his role in the ITV drama, stating: "Dodds and McDonald learn from each other. Dodds learns that trying to be assertive is not a bad thing, and maybe she has to take her foot off the gas and think, 'Is there another way around this?'"

