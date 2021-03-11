The Masked Singer US unveils 'most famous guest ever' in season premiere Find out which celebrities have been unmasked on the FOX show so far

The Masked Singer returned to screens on Wednesday night for the first episode of its new season.

The wacky FOX show, which features Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy on its judging panel, sees a number of disguised celebrities take to the stage to show off their impressive singing skills.

Collectively, the contestants have 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, six Gold medals, four Oscar nominations, three Super Bowl appearances and two world records between them - meaning this is a seriously impressive group!

Ahead, get up to speed on who has been unmasked in season five so far…

Snail

The first singer to be unmasked was Snail who Ken hailed as "the most famous guest ever" in The Masked Singer history - although no one managed to guess him! While Robin and Ken guessed comedians Seth MacFarlane and Jay Leno, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg thought it was Ted Cruz and Nicole Scherzinger said Billy Crystal.

The first contestant to leave was Snail who turned out to be Kermit the Frog

However, when the mask came off, the panel and audiences alike were shocked to discover it was - wait for it - Kermit the Frog.

The beloved Muppet, who sang a rendition of Hall & Oates' You Make My Dreams Come True, even gave an interview to Variety about his time on the show. Speaking via email, of course, Kermit said he "loved every minute" of his time as Snail. "After years of being your average everyday talking frog, I thought it would be fun to be someone else."

Who are the celebrities rumoured to be taking part in The Masked Singer?

Other masks on the show include Seashell, Raccoon, Russian Dolls and Robopine - all of whom fans have guessed as being some pretty big names. Many viewers believe that Russian Dolls could be Taylor, Zac and Isaac Hanson since it was revealed during the first episode that the costume represented more than one celebrity.

Elsewhere, audiences and judges alike guessed Jamie Foxx could be behind the Robopine mask while others are convinced that Seashell is Sister Sister actress Tamera Mowry.

Audiences will have to wait and see if their theories are correct when the show returns next Wednesday for a brand new episode.

