The Masked Singer: Sausage, Badger and Robin's identities revealed in final episode Did you guess the mystery singers behind the masks?

The Masked Singer drew to a close on Saturday night as the final three celebrities were unmasked after weeks and weeks of speculation.

In the grand finale, judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan were joined by series one winner Nicola Roberts as the remaining contestants battle it out to become champion of The Masked Singer series two.

All three of the remaining competitors - Sausage Badger and Robin - took to the stage to perform and all three were unmasked. Want to know who the celebrities behind the masks are? Keep reading to find out!

Unmasked first in the episode was Robin. Both Rita Ora and Nicola Roberts, along with countless viewers at home, suspected that the celebrity behind the mask was Ashton Merrygold - and they were right! The JLS boy bander said after being unmasked: "I love singing! So what better challenge than to be able to do it behind a mask and it be all about the voice."

Ashton was behind the Robin mask

It was then the time to announce who the mystery singer behind Badger's mask. As many viewers correctly guessed, it was Ne-Yo behind the mask. The American singer-songwriter shot to fame in 2006 with his platinum debut album In My Own Words, featuring hit songs such as So Sick and Sexy Love.

As he told the judges, he started his career as a songwriter, having been the penman behind huge R&B hits such as Mario's Let Me Love You, Beyonce's Irreplaceable and a number of songs for Rihanna.

Ne-Yo was revealed to be Badger

Finally, it was time to confirm the winner's identity as Sausage was unveiled. When the mask came off, the judges were shocked to learn that it was singer Joss Stone! Before taking to the stage for one final performance, Joss revealed that she was pregnant during filming for the show. The Grammy award-winning artist welcomed her first child with partner Cody DaLuz last month.

Joss Stone turned out to be Sausage and was crowned champion

Following her unveiling, Joss said: "Even through all of these heavy serious lockdown days, with the worry of things we cannot control looming over us, we proved that we can adjust to our new times and still laugh and play together and be productive. That is the stuff of life! We must never forget that. That is why we need to keep things like The Masked Singer and other expressions of art and music in its most care free form alive.

The judges were joined by series one winner Nicola Roberts

While fans will no doubt be sad the series is over, there is good news - the show will be back next year! According to the Daily Star, bosses at ITV are keen to bring back The Masked Singer in 2022 with the series set to be bigger than ever. The report also states that the production team are already debating when to film the episodes and which celebrities to approach to take part.

