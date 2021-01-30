The Masked Singer: bookies convinced of these identities Who are the bookies' favourites to be unmasked?

Have you been loving The Masked Singer? While part of the fun is guessing who on earth is under those amazing costumes, with the show giving viewers clues about the star's identity, it appears that some bookies are already convinced about who is who on the show.

So who are the bookies' favourites under those elaborate disguises? Find out here...

With all seven of the remaining contestants to appear together on this weekend's episode of the hit singing show, Betfair have slashed the odds on the identities of Sausage, Blob, Viking, and Robin.

Who is Sausage?

While fans and bookies alike are determined that JLS star Aston Merrygold is Robin, bookies also believe that Blob is Lenny Henry while Aha star Morten Harket is Viking, and songstress Sheridan Smith is Sausage.

Other popular guesses for Sausage include Stacey Solomon and Billie Piper - what do you think? Meanwhile, there are also odds for Olly Murs or Nicky Byrne being Robin, and Jack Whitehall and Romesh Ranganathan as Blob.

Fans are convinced Robin is Aston Merrygold

Other characters yet to be unmasked include Dragon, Harlequin and Badger - so who is behind the masks? For Dragon, popular choices include Michelle Visage, Courtney Act and Sue Perkins, while fans are convinced that Badger is Kevin Clifton, Carl Fogarty or Will Young. As for Harlequin; Gabrielle, Desree and Macy Gray are topping the bookies' list.

The last episode saw comedian and actor John Thomson unveiled as Bush Baby. Before exiting the show, John – best known for his roles on Cold Feet and Coronation Street – proceeded to give one final performance, singing 'Release Me' by Engelbert Humperdinck.

Could Morten Harket be Viking?

Following his unveiling, John said: "I thought the panel did a good job at guessing but I'm pretty sure I completely fooled them until my reveal. There were some very strange guesses from Rishi Sunak to Gino D'Acampo. I put on an Australian accent to deliberately confuse them."

