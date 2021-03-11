Outer Banks season two: everything we know so far We can't wait for season two of the Netflix show

Outer Banks was a surprise smash hit when it landed on Netflix in early 2020 - and for good reason! The popular show - which is part teen drama, part treasure hunt thriller, follows John B and his friends as they navigate life together - while trying to track down a hidden treasure that people would (literally) kill for.

After season one's cliffhanger ending, when will we be getting answers in a second instalment? Find out everything we know about season two so far...

What will happen in Outer Banks season two?

The season one finale was left on something of a cliffhanger after John B and Sarah sailed into a storm, leaving their friends (and Sarah’s father) believing that they were most likely killed (they did, in fact, survive). So what can we expect from season two?

Chatting to Elle.com, Madison Bailey explained: “We start season 2 with the three Pogues [Kie, JJ, and Pope] in the Outer Banks grieving and figuring out their life without John B, Sarah, and what that means for the mission. How are we going to go about this when it's just us? Then you get to see John B and Sarah in the Bahamas doing their thing.”

The series is currently filming

When will Outer Banks season two be out?

The show was renewed in July 2020, and the official Instagram account confirmed that the series was filming again in September 2020. Sharing a post of the Pogues back on set, they captioned the snaps: “Back in the gold game baby. OBX 2 now in production.” Since filming is still underway, we might have a while to wait for he new series, with late 2021 or early 2022 being the most likely release dates.

Where is Outer Banks season two being filmed?

Eagle-eyed fans spotted snaps on set from Barbados, where John B and Sarah will be in season two. Speaking about the new location, the show runner Jonas Pate told EW: “We'll definitely have at least a part of season two that'll take place in the Bahamas, but it'll all come back to the Outer Banks because that's our spiritual home.”

Sarah and John B will find themselves in Barbados

Will there be Outer Banks season three?

We hope so! Jonas previously revealed that they have planned for either four or five seasons, saying: “Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons. We’ve sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I'm just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories."

