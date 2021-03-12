James Jordan says dad is ‘ready to go’ in heartbreaking post Allan was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2020

James Jordan has said his dad, Allan, is “ready to go and see his mum and dad again” in a heartbreaking update on his health. Allan was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020 after suffering a series of strokes.

Taking to Twitter, the former Strictly Come Dancing pro wrote: “No one should have to go through what my family are watching my dad go through. I pray to God that you come soon and make him one of your angels. He has his bags packed and is ready to go and see his mum and dad again. My dad is my hero. @BrainTumourOrg needs your support.”

WATCH: James' dad Allan with his granddaughter Ella

He previously confirmed that his dad had come out of hospital, writing: “My hero finally came home to us today back with the people that love him. Seeing him the way he is breaks my heart and this whole thing feels like a nightmare apart from when I wake up it’s a reality. I hope one day others don’t have to go through what so many do @BrainTumourOrg."

His followers were quick to offer their support, with one writing: “Watching someone you love suffer is the worst thing imaginable. Sadly I watched my dad deteriorate with cancer then sadly pass away. My heart goes out to you @The_JamesJordan & your family. Stay strong make him proud.”

Allan was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020

Another added: “Thinking of you and your family it’s awful watching the ones you love suffer and knowing there’s nothing you can do but give them all your love. Hoping he finds peace soon.”

