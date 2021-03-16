Meet The Voice judges and their families Are you watching the NBC show?

The Voice recently returned for its twentieth season and the NBC show is once again full of incredible talent. But it's not just the contestants that make the show, the superstars that make up the judging panel are just as loved by viewers.

But when the artists aren't busy trying to find the next big thing in music, they can be found at home with their families. Meet the judges' partners and children below…

WATCH: Blake Shelton opens up about being a stepfather to Gwen's children

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton has been a judge on the panel since The Voice began in 2011. The country music singer has been married twice, first to his long-term girlfriend Kaynette Gern in 2003 but the couple then divorced in 2006. In 2010, four years after he began dating Miranda Lambert, Blake proposed and the two married in 2011 but then divorced four years later.

Nowadays, Blake is engaged to fellow The Voice star and singer Gwen Stefani. The pair have been dating for a number of years and got engaged in October 2020. Blake doesn't have any children of his own, but he co-parents Gwen's children who she shares with her ex-partner Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, aged 7.

Blake with Gwen's children

Kelly Clarkson

Similar to her protégées on The Voice, Kelly shot to fame on a talent show after winning American Idol. As well as her hugely successful music career, Kelly has a gorgeous family. She married Brandon Blackstock in October 2013.

The following year, they welcomed their first child together, a son, and then a daughter two years later. Kelly is also stepmother to Brandon's two children from a previous marriage. However, in June 2020 it was announced that the pair were divorcing and cited "irreconcilable differences".

Kelly shares two kids with her now ex-husband

John Legend

John Legend is married to supermodel and TV personality Chrissie Teigen. The pair met in 2006 on set of one of John's music videos and the pair went on to marry in a gorgeous Italian ceremony in 2013. The couple's first child, Luna, was born in 2016 and two years later they welcomed their son, Miles.

John and Chrissie have been open about the fact that they had struggled with their fertility and it is well-known that both Luna and Miles were born via IVF. In August 2020, the couple revealed they were expecting their third child, but just a month later, they announced the heartbreaking news that Chrissie had suffered a miscarriage. Chrissie wrote a lengthy essay about her grief and loss and received high praise for diminishing the taboo of discussing miscarriages.

John with Luna and Miles

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas is new to the Voice judging panel but is no stranger to the music world. He has been famous for a number of years thanks to his time working in popular boy band The Jonas Brothers alongside his siblings Joe and Kevin.

Nick's had a number of high-profile relationships including with Miley Cyrus and Olivia Culpo. Nick proposed to his then-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra in 2018 and the pair tied the knot later that year.

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra-Jonas

Carson Daly

Carson Daly has been the host of the popular NBC show since the beginning. The presenter, radio DJ and TV personality was previously engaged to actress Tara Reid in the early 2000s, before he met his now wife, Siri Pinter.

Carson has hosted The Voice since 2011

The pair got engaged in 2013 and married two years later. Together they share four children: a son, Jackson, born in 2008, and three daughters, Etta, born in September 2012, London, born in 2014 and Goldie born in 2020.

