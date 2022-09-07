Trace Adkins reveals Blake Shelton is his dream guest for new drama Monarch Shania Twain will also appear

Trace Adkins has been a country superstar for over 25 years but now the 60-year-old is dipping his toes into the world of acting, joining Susan Sarandon and Anna Frield in new Fox series Monarch.

As well as an A-list cast, the show will feature musical guest stars including Shania Twain, Little Big Town and Tanya Tucker all playing themselves, but there is one star Trace would love to see join them for a potential second season - Blake Shelton.

Trace said that Blake could play his "stupid, younger brother," before joking that he is that in real life anyway.

However, Trace also spoke openly about how he "had no clue what I was doing and what I was about to do," when he took on the role, joking: "I’m just hanging on by my fingernails."

Trace was speaking to press at the network's Television Critics Association day, but despite his fears, showrunner Jon Feldman praised Trace, sharing: "He's tall and big, and the sweetest, most humble guy you’ll meet." Susan also called the singer her "maitre d' for the country drama".

The series has had a long delay in hitting TV screens due to the pandemic – but fans will only have to wait a few more days as it was announced that the season premiere will air Sunday, September 11.

Trace with Blake and wife Gwen

Monarch will premiere directly after an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings before shifting to Tuesday nights at 9pm beginning September 20.

It follows the story of husband-and-wife country singers Albie Roman (Adkins) and Dottie Cantrell Roman (Sarandon).

The show premieres on September 11.

The show's synopsis reads: "Reigning King of Country Music Albie Roman, along with his insanely talented -- and tough as nails -- wife, Queen of Country Music Dottie Cantrell Roman, have created a country music dynasty, but even though the Roman name is synonymous with authenticity, the very foundation of their success is a lie.

"When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, heir to the crown Nicolette “Nicky” Roman will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy, while ensuring her own quest for stardom, alongside her brother Luke and sister Gigi."