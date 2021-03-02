Blake Shelton shocked after unexpected reunion on The Voice Blake was reunited with an old Nashville friend

Blake Shelton had a big surprise on Monday’s episode of The Voice as he turned for an old bandmate.

Pete Mroz, 45, appeared on the show to sing Blind Faith’s Can’t Find My Way Home, and both Blake and John Legend turned their chairs for him.

But Pete had a shock for Blake, as he explained he used to sing and write under the name Pete Mitchell.

WATCH: Blake Shelton opens up about being a stepfather to Gwen Stefani's children

"I was in this group called the Young Riders," he shared to which Blake gasped.

"I was also in a group called the Young Riders. With Pete," he told his fellow judges, leaving Kelly Clarkson shook he didn’t recognize Pete.

Pete Mroz, 45, was hoping for Blake to turn

"Are you serious?! You were in a group with this guy and he doesn't remember you?!" laughed Kelly.

Pete joked: “You stole my bass player," but Blake was quick to retort: "No, I gave your bass player a job!"

But even though Kelly and Nick Jonas tried to persuade Pete to pick Team John, he said he "gotta go with the old cowboy," and picked Blake.

Blake couldn't believe he didn't recognize Pete

Blake, 44, is engaged to singer Gwen Stefani and recently opened up on his responsibilities as a stepfather.

Gwen, 51, is a mum to sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and six-year-old Apollo from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

Pete, 45, previously worked with Blake

Country singer Blake, 44, began dating Gwen in 2015, and during an appearance on radio show The Ride with Kimo & Heather, said: "There's definitely nothing easy about it.

"I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"

But the star revealed he has the perfect role model to follow.

"I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him. And he's like a father to me," he said. "So, you know, I have a good inspiration in my life to how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."

