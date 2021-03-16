﻿
Line of Duty season six is a welcome return to form: review

Read our spoiler-free review of Line of Duty season six, episode one 

Emmy Griffiths

Line of Duty is one of the nation's staple shows - and it's easy to see why. Talking along with Ted Hastings' one-liners, frantically Googling police acronyms and taking a shot every time Kate and Steve call one another 'mate' has become just a few of the many reasons that viewers adore the police procedural drama - but after two years of the show being missing from our screens, will season six measure up to our lofty expectations? Read our spoiler-free review here...

In the opening episode, 18 months have passed since the events of season five, and AC-12 continues to plod along dishing out small fry yellow notices with DCI Ted Hastings at the helm... when suddenly a truly juicy case gives the gang something to get their teeth into. 

WATCH: Line of Duty's season six trailer

A clear cut perp is set up from the beginning, this time in the form of Kelly Macdonald as Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, the lead investigator into a murder that remains unsolved - and a deliciously ambiguous suspect the likes of which we haven't seen since the Lindsey Denton days. 

lod-s6-kelly

Kelly Macdonald plays Joanne

By keeping the premise relatively straightforward, the personal lives of AC-12's new suspect, and those on AC-12's team themselves, are upfront and centre, giving us a whole list of new questions about the golden trio, as well as the seemingly earnest cooper Joanne.

ted-hastings-s6

Get ready for more Teddisms!

Much like the other Line of Duty openings, the episode also throws the viewer straight into unbearably tense action in a way that only Jed Mercurio can truly master - giving us a reminder of exactly why the show is so immensely popular since its last airing in 2019 - and leaving us desperate for more. 

The opener is a return to form for the beloved show, that some felt stumbled during season five thanks to a somewhat convoluted plot as well as bringing poor, infallible Ted Hastings into suspicion as a potential 'H' corrupt officer. Criticism aside, it did also bring about the downfall of Gill Bigelow, and for that we'll always be grateful. 

line-duty-murder

The show will premiere on BBC One on 21 March

While H is still on the periphery, the season six premiere has brought back the one thing that the show does best: catching bent coppers. 

