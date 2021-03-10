Line of Duty: who are the new detectives in series six? Shalom Brune-Franklin and Kelly Macdonald are new to the cast

The countdown to the return of Line of Duty is officially on, and with the new season comes new faces. Each series of the BBC police drama has seen new actors join the likes of Adrian Dunbar, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston, and in the past there have been some notable additions, such as Stephen Graham and Thandie Newton.

MORE: Line of Duty season six trailer is finally here - and it looks like 'H' could finally be revealed

Series six will see Kelly Macdonald and Shalom Brune-Franklin joining the team – but what do we know about the actresses? And who will they play in the new series? Meet the stars here…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Line of Duty series six officail trailer is finally here

Who is Line of Duty's Shalom Brune-Franklin?

Shalom Brune-Franklin, 26, is an actress perhaps best known for her role in BBC's military Our Girl, in which she starred as Private Maisie Richards, alongside Michelle Keegan. But she has also had roles in a number of other shows such as Doctor Doctor, The State, and Bad Mothers.

In more recent times, Shalom appeared as Rose Dietl in the BBC mini-series Roadkill opposite Hugh Laurie and in Netflix series Cursed. Her film credits include Thor: Ragnarok and OtherLife.

MORE: Line of Duty star reveals major time jump in season six

MORE: 6 questions we need answering in new series of Line of Duty

Shalom Brune-Franklin in Netflix's Cursed

Who will Shalom Brune-Franklin play in Line of Duty?

In Line of Duty, Shalom will play the role of a new recruit, Detective Constable Chloe Franklin. Chloe will be joining other well-known AC-12 officers including Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure), and DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston). According to BBC's statement, Chloe will be joining the team to help with a "tricky" new case.

Who is Line of Duty's Kelly Macdonald?

Kelly Macdonald, 45, has had enjoyed huge success throughout her career. One of Kelly's earliest film roles came in the form of Diane Coulston in cult-film Trainspotting, in which she starred alongside Ewan McGregor and Ewen Bremner. A number of years later she appeared in the film Nanny McPhee, before turning her work to TV.

Between 2010 and 2014, she was known for her work in Boardwalk Empire as Margaret Thompson, opposite Steve Buscemi, and received an Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal in the show HBO series in 2011. In recent times, she's appeared in Black Mirror and the BBC film The Child in Time alongside Benedict Cumberbatch.

MORE: Line of Duty: what happened in seasons one to five?

Kelly Macdonald as DCI Joanne Davidson

Who will Kelly Macdonald play in Line of Duty?

The BBC announced that Kelly Macdonald would be joining Line of Duty as DCI Joanne Davidson, "the senior investigating officer on an unsolved murder case whose suspicious conduct attracts the attention of Anti-Corruption". In the trailer, it seems as if she's the focus of AC-12's investigation into corruption within the police. But will she be guilty, or a distraction from the truth? We cannot wait to find out.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.