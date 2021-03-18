Will there be a season two of Ginny and Georgia? Did you enjoy the Netflix show?

Netflix has been on top of its game recently thanks to a number of great new shows. One of those is Ginny and Georgia, a ten-part comedy-drama telling the story of a mother-and-daughter-duo as they start a new life in a new town.

MORE: Ginny and Georgia star speaks out following backlash from Taylor Swift

The show has gone down a treat with fans and some have even compared the series to another popular show, Gilmore Girls. So will there be more episodes? Here's what we know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginny and Georgia on Netflix - official trailer

Will there be a season two of Ginny and Georgia?

Netflix is yet to confirm whether Ginny and Georgia has been renewed for season two, but the desire for it is definitely there from viewers. The streaming giant usually waits to gauge the response to a show before confirming, and given that the series was only released last month, we might have to wait a little while for the news.

If season two is confirmed, fans will have to be patient for the new episodes to arrive. According to reports, the first series took four months to film so providing that the cast and a crew get the green light soon, it's possible that we'll see season two a year after the release of the first.

MORE: Ginny and Georgia: fans are saying the same thing about Brianne Howey's appearance

MORE: See the cast of Netflix's Ginny and Georgia in real life

Ginny and Georgia has been a big hit with fans

What would happen in season two of Ginny and Georgia?

The first season introduces us to teenager Ginny Miller and her wayward mother, Georgia. The comedy follows their story as they navigate their new life after relocating. But things take a turn when Georgia's past starts to catch up with her, and threatens her family's new way of life.

Fans were left with many unanswered questions after the finale, including whether Ginny and Austin actually ran away, and whether Georgia's wedding will go ahead.

Antonia Gentry, who plays Ginny, set the record straight on where her character is heading at the end of season one. The actress told TV Line: "When she's packing her bag, she grabs the book that Zion gives her, and [...] he included an address.

"He has that secret coded message in it, and she finds out that it's his address to his Boston apartment. So I'm thinking it's pretty reasonable to assume that Ginny might be headed toward Zion."

MORE: The One star Hannah Ware recalls 'humiliating' childhood memory with sister Jessie Ware

Netflix is yet to confirm whether season two is happening

What have fans said about Ginny and Georgia?

Fans have been loving the series and Twitter has been filled with positive comments on the Netflix show. One person wrote: "#GinnyAndGeorgia is such a beautiful show. As a mixed child myself, I relate to most of the stuff Ginny went through and scenes like the father and daughter ones really made me cry cause I love my dad with all my heart. I pray that there'll be a season two I need it."

A second person said: "The way I'm in love with #ginnyandgeorgia The show is just too cute," while a third wrote: "Watch the whole of #GinnyAndGeorgia and I’m in love that I want to re watch it!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.