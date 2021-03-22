Molly's Game on Netflix has fans saying the same thing The Aaron Sorkin film has proved popular with audiences

Molly's Game has been a huge hit with Netflix users, landing a spot in the top 10 movies for this week. As well as the plot and cast going down a treat, fans seem to be in agreement that writer and director Aaron Sorkin's work is what makes the film so brilliant.

MORE: American Horror Story season ten: everything we know so far

Given Aaron's recent success this award season with nods at the Golden Globes, the BAFTAs and the Oscars for his Netflix film, The Trial of the Chicago 7, it's perhaps unsurprising that film fans have been seeking out his other work – and plenty have been taking to social media to express their awe for the writer of Molly's Game.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Academy Award 2021 nominations

One person wrote: "Shouldn't be surprised it was Aaron Sorkin given the dialogue. Really enjoyed it. Great story, great performances and some really moving moments. #MollysGame."

A second person echoed this, writing: "Just noticed Mollys Game landed on Netflix. If you've not seen this I highly recommend! A movie I just keep coming back to. Amazing writing & directing from the legend Aaron Sorkin and next level performances from @jes_chastain and @idriselba, true story as well."

MORE: 65 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

MORE: How does Behind Her Eyes book compare to the Netflix show?

The true-crime film has been a hit on Netflix recently

A third person was equally impressed with the movie, commenting: "Highly recommend the "Molly's Game" movie. Based on a real story, this movie is interesting, intriguing and will keep you at the edge of your chair the whole time. #Movie2021 #mollysgame #Netflix," while a fourth simply tweeted: "Mollys Game on Netflix was soooo good."

MORE: Inside Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's real-life friendship

Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba in Molly's Game

The film tells the real-life story of Molly Bloom, an underground poker player who soon becomes the target of an FBI investigation after her gaming empire, which involves the Russian mob, celebrities and business tycoons, becomes exposed.

Taking on the lead role of Molly is Zero Dark Thirty star Jessica Chastain, while The Wire's Idris Elba plays the part of her lawyer, Charlie Jaffey. Star of Succession and Aaron Sorkin's other hit film, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Jeremy Strong also co-stars, as well as Kevin Costner and Chris O'Dowd.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.