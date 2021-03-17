The One star Hannah Ware recalls 'humiliating' childhood memory with singer Jessie Ware The sisters were discussing Hannah's new Netflix show on Jessie's podcast

Hannah Ware, star of brand new Netflix drama The One, made a recent appearance on the podcast Table Manners, which happens to be hosted by her sister, the singer Jessie Ware, and their mum, Lennie, when she recalled a childhood memory that left her feeling "humiliated".

Discussing their antics as kids together, Hannah, who is two years her sister's junior, began: "My sister was splashing me from the bathroom, there was no privacy in our house so Jessie was having a bath, I was probably cleaning my teeth in the bathroom and she was splashing me and I told her to stop and she wouldn't listen.

"So I smashed her head against the bath and I knocked her second tooth out and Mum's best friend Claire had to fish her teeth out the bath."

She continued: "But Jessie do you remember that I got my comeuppance years later when I chasing a boy on a bicycle in Wales and Jessie was chasing after me […] and I fell in a bush and knocked my teeth out. Jessie was such a sweet younger sister, she was really worried about me. I chipped my tooth and it was so humiliating, we had to leave early."

It's clear the two have a great bond and are supportive of each other's ventures. Jessie is a Brit Award nominee thanks to her successful as a singer, while Hannah is making waves as an actress and has appeared in shows such as Betrayal and Boss. The star discussed with her sister and mum about her new Netflix drama, The One on the podcast.

Hannah Ware as Rebecca in The One

"The premise is that you can find your soulmate just based purely on your DNA so that's really exciting for lots of single people because they feel they have more of a chance of meeting their perfect match, the one, but it also presents problems with seemingly happy couples.

"My character is this successful CEO because she started this phenomenon and it's about her having such ideological certainty about this being a product that the world needs and going to really extreme measures to prove to everyone that this is something that is an essential to society and how ruthless I'll be."

