Viewers are saying the same thing about Midsomer Murders return The series sees John Barnaby solving crimes in the town of Midsomer

Midsomer Murders is finally back for season 22, and it sounds like viewers couldn't be happier! The new series, which aired on Sunday night, saw John Barnaby and Jamie Winter investigate the death of an aristocratic man with a love of bees, with his son Jude being the prime suspect.

READ: Midsomer Murders season 22: everything you need to know about show's return

Taking to Twitter to discuss the episode, one viewer wrote: "Best #MidsomerMurders in years. Back to the full on gothic majesty of the early days." Another added: "Cracking episode. Flowers, bees, honey and murder. Oh, and a super cast. Perfect Sunday evening viewing, thank you." A third person tweeted: "#MidsomerMurders was sexy, funny, twisted, warped & delightfully barmy. I’m so glad it’s back. Long may it continue."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Real-life detective breaks down favourite TV crime dramas

Neil Dudgeons, who plays John, was particularly delighted with the first episode of the new show, as he is a yogi and a "big fan of bees". He told ITV: "I felt very much in my element. The Barnabys practice some yoga at home with Paddy who is better than either of them. They had done yoga about nine years ago and I didn’t know anything about it but since then, about two years ago, I took yoga up and so I was very excited to show my stuff.

Neil opened up about his love of yoga

"However I had to pretend that Barnaby didn’t know how to do it, when actually I am a bit of a dab hand. I had to hide my yoga light under a bushel... One day, whilst the cameras were being set up, the yoga teacher got the actors who would be involved in the class all rolling around doing yoga at 8 am.

MORE: The real reason why John Nettles left Midsomer Murders

MORE: Holly Willoughby speechless after landing role in Midsomer Murders – details

Are you pleased that the show is back?

"I was sitting around have a cup of tea and I saw this impromptu, alfresco yoga class and I ran over, threw myself down and joined in. It is a fantastic way to start the day. I thought I’d like to do this every day; maybe we’ll introduce it on set."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.