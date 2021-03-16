Midsomer Murders season 22: everything you need to know about show's return Are you looking forward to the murder mystery drama?

Midsomer Murders will be returning to ITV for season 22 of the hit drama on Sunday 21 March on ITV, and we're seriously excited that it is finally going to be back on our screens! Find out everything you need to know about the show here...

What will season 22 be about?

The series will see Neil Dudgeon and Nick Hendrix return as DCI John Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter respectively, and Neil opened up to ITV about what to expect from the new series.

He said: "In the new episode there is a character who is an estate agent, and she is the agent who sold the Barnabys their house when they moved to Midsomer ten years ago. It was 2010 when Fiona (Dolman) and I first came to Midsomer... It’s a fantastic job – wonderful crew, beautiful locations, great scripts, marvellous guests, great fun and nice catering… What more could one ask for?"

Nick Hendrix is back as Jamie Winter

Nick also opened up about his role, and hinted that Jamie will have an ill-fated romance in season 22, saying: "Winter also meets an enthusiastic policewoman in this episode who he takes a liking to, although things don’t go too smoothly for him. Jade Marie is a WPC who happens to be there at the time of a crime and is very keen to help out. Winter starts to think Jade fancies him and he gets a little big for his boots."

How many episodes of Midsomer Murders will there be in season 22?

Like with previous series, there will be four episodes. ITV has confirmed that the titles will be The Sting of Death, With Baited Breath, The Wolf Hunter of Little Worthy and The Stitcher Society.

Season 22 will be back on 21 March

For the opening episode, The Sting of Death, the synopsis reads: "The Deddington’s thriving bee empire has put Granville Norton on the map, but what lengths will they go to to ensure they’re never dethroned?"

Who will guest star in Midsomer Murders season 22?

The series will welcome plenty of guest stars, including Sense & Sensibility star Imogen Stubbs, Coronation Street actor John Thomson, The Musketeers actress Maimie McCoy and Emmerdale star Nicola Stephenson.

Sense & Sensibility star Imogen Stubbs is set to star

