Ruby Rose praises new Batwoman casting after quitting show Ruby Rose had revealed how 'stoked' she is for Wallis Day

Ruby Rose had revealed how "stoked" she is for Wallis Day, who has taken on the role of Kate Kane in Batwoman.

Ruby quit the CW show in 2020 after one season in the role of the superhero and Wallis was recently cast in Ruby's former role, making her debut on Sunday.

"I’m sorry I didn’t congratulate Wallis Days yesterday,” Rose wrote on Instagram. "I knew about the casting beforehand and didn’t know when it aired so I forgot to. But I’m stoked for her! I’m seeing all the things I’m tagged in with people sad or wondering how I felt… I feel great I have nothing but good vibes."

MORE: The reason behind George Eads’ MacGyver exit

Loading the player...

WATCH: Batwoman returns for season two

Ruby left the series in 2020 after a tough first year which saw her injured on set.

In August 2020 the former Orange is the New Black star admitted that her reasons for leaving were mixed.

MORE: You season three: everything we know about Netflix show so far

"It wasn’t so much [the injury], especially because after we wrapped up we didn’t get to finish the real finale because of COVID,” she shared with EW.

"You know, you have time in quarantine and sort of isolation to just think about a lot of different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do. I think for both [me and the producers], it was a great opportunity to have a dialogue about a lot of things. "I respect them so much and they’ve been so respectful to me."

Wallis Day has taken over as Kate Kane

Show bosses handed over the baton of Batwoman to the character of Ryan Wilder, played by Javicia Leslie, but fans saw Kate return on Monday's episode, with her face covered in bandages.

Kate's whereabouts remain unknown, though the show claimed she had disappeared in the aftermath of a plane crash.

Ruby quit as Kate Kane in 2020

Ruby's Kate was the first portrayal of a female LGBTQ superhero in the lead role on TV.

"It was actually a beautiful way to do something," she added of her experience playing Kate.

"Especially since that was the first time it’s ever been done — the first time Batwoman has ever been played in live-action and that she was LGBTQ. I’m very honored to have been able to play her."

Batwoman airs on The CW on Sundays at 8/7c

Read more HELLO! US stories here