Jill Duggar opens up about why she doesn't visit parents' home The mom-of-two has been estranged from her family for some years

Jill Duggar has admitted she has not visited her parents' home in "a couple of years" in order to prioritize her "mental health."

The mom-of-two has been estranged from her family after husband Derick Dillard accused her father of withholding money from his children.

They have also broken away from some of the family's more conservative choices, including sending their children to public school and drinking alcohol.

WATCH: Jill Duggar admits visiting her parents home is "not good for mental health" amid ongoing estrangment

Now, however, in a new video on YouTube, Derrick and Jill admitted that "there are a lot of triggers" at the patriarch's house, and there are also "restrictions" in place.

"But also, we just feel in this season of life we have to prioritize our mental and emotional health and all of that," said Jill.

"Our threshold — we like to call it — is a little bit lower in this season of life for us with a lot going on in our own lives."

They also acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic has made it a "lot harder" as they are "trying to keep our circle smaller."

"We'd like for it not to stay that way, but that's where we are right now," added Jill.

Jill and Derick have two sons

Jill and Derick have been estranged from her family ever since Derick accused patriarch Jim Bob of withholding money from his children over their years on TLC shows 19 Kids and Counting, and later Counting On.

He alleged that the family were told it was a "volunteer ministry" and no money was ever exchanged between TLC and the family.

Derick had previously claimed he and Jill are not welcome at the family’s compound unless Jim Bob is there, and alleged that Jill had been cut off from her younger siblings, many of whom she had raised.

In recent years she has become estranged from her family

Jill, 29, is the fourth child and the second daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle.

The Duggars are devout independent Christian Baptists, who pride themselves on their conservative outlook. No TV or internet was allowed in their Arkansas home, and kissing, hand-holding and other physical signs of affection are not allowed until a couple's wedding day.

However, Jill and Derick have stopped following many of the family's strict beliefs, allowing their sons to attend public school, wearing more revealing clothing, drinking alcohol, and speaking out about birth control.

