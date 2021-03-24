Viewers praise 'incredible' Kate Garraway after heartbreaking Finding Derek documentary

Viewers have praised Kate Garraway as "incredible" after the presenter's eye-opening and heartbreaking documentary, Finding Derek, aired on Tuesday evening – detailing her husband Derek Draper's illness from coronavirus.

Taking to social media during the programme, fans watching at home expressed their emotion and awe at the Good Morning Britain star's strength as well as voicing their anger at those who deny the virus after seeing the impact on the Garraway family.

One person tweeted: "I am sobbing. I'm so angry at people who deny Covid, won't wear their mask, and won't stay at home if they are unwell. Cannot stop the tears watching this. My heart breaks for them #FindingDerek @kategarraway is just incredible. Incredible."

A second person echoed this, writing: "Anyone who thinks it's not right that we can't go on holiday or can't go to the pub, needs to watch #FindingDerek to see the horrendous impact this virus is having. Kate Garraway though... what an incredible woman."

A third said: "I have long been a fan of @kategarraway but her documentary #FindingDerek takes by respect to a whole new level. So honest. So moving. What a brave family."

Meanwhile, Kate's colleagues and close friends were also eager to share messages of support for her on social media. Good Morning Britain star, Ben Shephard, wrote: "So proud of my friend @kategarraway she continues to surprise, delight, occasionally infuriate but always inspire me. Thinking of Kate, her family and anyone who is battling Covid or has lost someone close to them to the virus. #FindingDerek."

Kate thanks fans for support after the heartbreaking documentary aired

Charlotte Hawkins tweeted a photo of her alongside Kate, writing: "Thinking of my lovely friend @kategarraway tonight with her documentary #FindingDerek on @ITV at 9pm. It's so heartbreaking, we're all just praying Derek will find a way back. Please watch and send love to Kate and her family."

Kate herself took to social media after the ITV documentary aired, thanking fans for support and requesting to hear other stories. "Thank you so much for all your lovely comments - your support means so much to me and others," she began, adding: "I hope you find some comfort and hope from the doc #findingderek tonight @itv and do get in touch with me to share your thoughts - either here or email me."

