Fans are saying same thing about Daisy Ridley's appearance on The Great Celebrity Bake Off Did you watch the Channel 4 show?

Bake Off is back! We were thrilled when The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer returned to our screens on Tuesday night along with an impressive bunch of famous faces, including a popstar, Strictly finalist, comedy hero, and even a Jedi!

But it seems that eagle-eyed fans were particularly struck by actor Daisy Ridley's appearance on the show, noting a resemblance to fellow A-lister, Keira Knightley.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Daisy Ridley looks like Kiera Knightley, a lot. #bakeoff #GBBO #celebritybakeoff." A second person quipped: "Daisy Ridley and Keira Knightley are the same person. Pass it on. #GBBO"

WATCH: The Great Celebrity Bake Off is back!

Meanwhile, a third added: "Anyone else who watched #bakeoff think #DaisyRidley looks like #kieraknightley?" as a fourth wrote: "My mum and sister just pointed out to me that daisy ridley has a Keira Knightley look about her and now I can't unsee it #gbbo."

The return of the light-hearted baking show went down extremely well with fans and saw Daisy joined by other famous faces, including singer and Strictly finalist Alexandra Burke, and comedians Tom Allen and Rob Beckett.

She has the Eggs Factor! Congratulations to our fabulous Star Baker @alexandramusic! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/UdD44EaI2L — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 9, 2021

Alexandra Burke won star baker

It was Alexandra that impressed viewers and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith throughout, going on to become this week's star baker. One person said: "God I love to see Alexandra Burke thrive. #GBBO," while another wrote: "I just love Alexandra Burke. Such an authentic person. Those shortbreads may have looked sloppy, but they also looked bloody lovely! Star Baker well deserved."

Tuesday night's show was the first of five special episodes showing celebs doing their bit in the kitchen to help a good cause. The series will see 20 well-known faces from television, music and sport take to the iconic white tent for charity, including James McAvoy, Dizzee Rascal, Jade Thirwall and Stacey Dooley.

