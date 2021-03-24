Viewers saying the same thing about Dizzee Rascal on The Great Celebrity Bake Off Fans were loving the rapper as he took to the tent

The Great Celebrity Bake Off continued on Tuesday night and viewers were served a fresh batch of famous faces all hoping to impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with their baking skills. But there was one celebrity in particular that viewers enjoyed watching: Dizzee Rascal.

The musician took to the tent for the first time and fans were all in agreement that the Fix Up Look Sharp rapper was hilarious! One person said on Twitter: "'When it says chill cake mix does that mean in the fridge or just leave it to chill out' @DizzeeRascal is an absolute legend #GBBO."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Official trailer for The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer

A second fan tweeted: "Dizzee Rascal: 'I've never baked ever, ever, ever in my life', Also Dizzee Rascal: 'I'm adding double cream because my ganache has split', #GBBO." #

A third was also finding Dizzee's quips hilarious, writing: "'I'm gonna call my next album Stiff Peaks', Dizzee Rascal has no bloody clue and he's hilarious #GBBO." Meanwhile, a fourth gushed: "Anyone else just fallen in love with Dizzee Rascal a little bit after tonight's #GBBO?"

Dizzee Rascal proved entertaining for many viewers last night

Dizzee was joined by actor Reece Shearsmith, artist Phillipa Perry and Radio One DJ Nick Grimshaw. The group were tasked with creating some vegetable cake slices, a biscuit self-portrait and an attempt at Queen of Puddings, but it was Reece who was crowned victorious.

The actor, best known for his work in The League of Gentleman and Inside No.9, told viewers after his win: "Can you believe it? Who have thought that when we started this so many years ago I would have arrived standing here with this prize? I won it! I cannot believe it. I am genuinely thrilled."

The writer and comedy star was also over the moon to receive a Paul Hollywood handshake. "I don't think he dishes them out willy-nilly," Reece said, adding: "All round good result. I'm floating on air."

