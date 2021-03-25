Strictly's Karen Hauer sparks major reaction with happy announcement The Strictly pros are both returning to the dance floor this year

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 might be months away, but excitement is already building amongst fans after it was announced this week which pro dancers would be taking part in the new series.

The confirmation was all the more special for Karen Hauer, who took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate her place in the line-up and explain why it meant so much.

The star shared a montage clip showing her with her dance partners over the years and wrote: "I am absolutely bursting with pride and happiness that I can now announce I am confirmed for my TENTH series of @bbcstrictly.

"I don't talk too much on here like this but I'm beyond overwhelmed to say that I'm now officially the longest running female pro on the best show on the planet!

"I have adored every celebrity partner I've worked with. We've laughed, we've worked our butts off, we've danced for the nation and we've had fun every step of the way." The dancer concluded: "Thank you to every single Strictly Come Dancing supporter for the love you pour into this show year on year. We do this for you."

Anton du Beke has appeared on Strictly ever since it started in 2004

While Karen, 38, is now the longest-serving female dancer on Strictly, Anton du Beke will cement his position as the longest-serving male when he returns for series 19 this year.

The 54-year-old has appeared on every single series of Strictly since the show began in 2004 – and last season even spent two weeks on the judging panel while Motsi Mabuse self-isolated.

Karen is now the show's longest-serving female pro dancer

Karen was inundated with congratulatory messages following her Instagram announcement. Fellow Strictly dancers Neil Jones, Dianne Buswell and Oti Mabuse all celebrated her achievement, while a number of her former celeb partners also responded.

"One hell of an achievement that mate! Bloody well done! X," wrote Chris Ramsey, who teamed up with Karen in 2019, while Jamie Laing, who danced with the star last year, added: "You 100% deserve it goose - you rockstar."

The dancer was congratulated on her achievement by Hairy Biker Dave Myers

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers, who was partnered with Karen in the 2013 series, sweetly commented: "Proud to be on your list! You are a very special lady D x."

Karen joined Strictly in 2012 when she was teamed up with Westlife's Nicky Byrne. Her other celeb partners have included Mark Wright, Will Young and Jeremy Vine.

