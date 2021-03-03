Ginny and Georgia viewers spot major plot hole in hit show We want to know where Marcus got his phone from

Ginny and Georgia viewers have been loving the new mother and daughter comedy-drama on Netflix, but several eagle-eyed fans have pointed out a major plot hole in the show - and we think they might have a point!

MORE: Grace and Frankie: why the show is ending after season seven

The series follows a teenage girl, Ginny, and her wayward mother, Georgia, who try to settle into their new hometown when Georgia's past begins to threaten her and her family's new way of life. In the show, Ginny's love interest Marcus loses his phone - which is full of texts from her, despite his twin sister and Ginny's best friend Max knowing nothing about their relationship.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you been enjoying the show?

A few days later Max finds his phone down the back of their sofa and reads the messages, leading fans to be somewhat confused (and impressed) over Marcus' phone battery life. One person wrote: "Random thought post finishing #ginnyandgeorgia. Standing ovation for the battery life on Marcus’ phone. That [thing is] powered by the energiser bunny."

Another fan added: "Watching #ginnyandgeorgia and hard to believe Marcus' phone battery would last SO long. Mine lasts HALF A DAY!"

MORE: Rosamund Pike opens up about I Care a Lot's shock ending

MORE: 56 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

Viewers also had plenty to say after Max saw the messages, with one writing: "Ohhhhhh no... Max is about to find all the texts between Ginny and Marcus! I thought she’d be okay even happy if they talked to her about it first but not like this."

Fans pointed out Marcus' phone battery should have died

Another added: "That whole scene with Ginny & Marcus where she climbed through his window was beautiful. The talk they had after w/Marcus bringing up her self harm was a great convo. So glad Marcus brought it up... Max seeing their texts at the end though," accompanied by a cringe face.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.