Ariana Grande will join The Voice as a coach for the upcoming 2021 season.

In a press release, the pop star said she was "honored" to join the family, and to go "head to head with the incredible coaches".

Ariana will join Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton in the chairs.

"I'm so honored and excited to join The Voice family!" she shared.

"I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level."

Nick Jonas will be stepping down as a judge after the 2020 season ends.

On Twitter, Ari added: surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice".

"So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!" added John.

"As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana’s inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary," said Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of the Voice and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach. Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry.

"Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists."

Ariana was recently named Spotify’s most-streamed female artist of the past decade.

