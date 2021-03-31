Viewers left stunned after KSI's hilarious disaster on The Great Celebrity Bake Off The rapper's baking left many in hysterics

The fourth instalment of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer landed on Tuesday night and fans were seemingly left bowled over laughing watching rapper and YouTuber KSI's antics in the tent.

MORE: Why is Noel Fielding missing from The Great Celebrity Bake Off?

The sportsman, music artist and influencer appeared alongside other well-known names such as filmmaker Stacey Dooley, Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall and comedian Katherine Ryan as they battled it out for Star Baker.

But it was KSI's many "disasters" in the tent that provided top entertainment for viewers at home. As the rapper attempted to make a cherry lattice pie with custard for their technical challenge, KSI came into a spot of bother when turning his pie upside down.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Great Celebrity Bake Off returns to Channel 4

Twitter then erupted with memes and funny comments on the moment. One person said: "KSI on Bake Off is something I didn't know I needed in my life but I'm so glad I've experienced it #GBBO #bakeoff."

A second person wrote: "Love KSI or hate him, I haven't laughed that much in years #StandUpToCancer #GBBO," while a third said: "KSI has delivered two quality comedy moments so far. The cake falling off the fork into the icing and the cherry tart flip, excellent work. #GBBO."

MORE: The Syndicate: meet the cast of the BBC drama

MORE: Stars you didn’t realise appeared in Brooklyn 99

KSI's cherry pie didn't quite go to plan

The celebrities were also tasked with making nine identical fondant fancies inspired by cocktails, while in the showstopper, the famous faces had to create a 3D biscuit meringue scene inspired by someone they couldn't live without.

Eventually, it was Little Mix's Jade that was crowned Star Baker. After the singer revealed her shock, the singer told viewers: "I can't believe it, I'm in shock. My mam will be so proud. I think I might need a framed apron or I might just wear it all the time to remind myself of my success." Next week will mark the finale of the show and will feature Ade Adepitan, Anneka Rice, John Bishop and Nadine Coyle.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.