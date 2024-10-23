Viewers 'yelling at the TV' as fan favourite Bake Off star leaves show during Pastry Week

Viewers took to social media to share their upset after the latest baker left The Great British Bake Off on Tuesday night. Andy was the latest baker to leave the competition after he struggled with Pastry Week.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: "Aw Andy, it just wasn't your week, but you were my absolute fave. Huge personality, although shame about being an Arsenal fan, but I'll overlook that. Hopefully, you'll go on to do big with your baking." Another person added: "Andy was fantastic. I yelled at the TV when his toffee thingy collapsed. Plus, from now on, it will always be known as Mussolini... if only it came in a Benito Box."

A third person added: "Emotionally wrecked at Andy leaving the tent. What a gent. #GBBO." Fans were also very emotional, with one writing: "Tears actually rolled down my cheeks."

However, there were no hard feelings from Andy, who reflected on his experience in a sweet letter. He wrote: "THE PORKSHANK REDEMPTION. Hello my Loves. Once upon a time… BTW this REALLY DID HAPPEN! In a big white tent.

"Stood before me was 11 of the best, talented, amazing people... No, unfortunately there was no trophy... However, what Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal is FANTASTIC, and this is our year. COYG! Oh yeah, the Bakers! Of course.

"I honestly love them all dearly and I’m so honored & grateful to have gained them as friends but more importantly BAKING FAMILY. This has been my biggest dream and I can’t thank everyone enough that believed in me enough to make this happen. I may have ended my journey with a tear, and not quite how I was expecting to, but I will certainly be baking Everlong (Foo Fighters TUNE!)"

"I’m sad I never left with a handshake or Star Baker winning technical or even a final, but to be embraced by all the Bake Off family & the AMAZING FANS! is overwhelming and has filled me with Love & Joy. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU. Big Love Always Andy xxx BigBoyBakes AKA WONKA!"

Dame Prue Leith spoke about his exit, saying: "It’s so sad to see Andy go. I adore the guy, but he just didn’t have a good week."

Andy also spoke about his experience on the show, saying: "[I'm] just sad you know, I have had such a fantastic time, I have had so many laughs. But that’s the standard, c’est la vie."

He added: "I was so sad that I was leaving, I knew that it was right and I’d prepared myself for the decision. I had so much more to give and I felt I let myself down by not executing my bakes as well as I have previously.

"I was very emotional doing the showstopper and I couldn’t get my mind focused. The tent can emotionally affect you without realising."