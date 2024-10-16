Bake Off star worries about letting people down after leaving show

Tuesday night saw Farm Manager Mike leave The Great British Bake Off during the fourth week of the competition - Caramel Week. The 29-year-old, who was a firm fan favourite, wrote a passionate letter about his exit on X, where he added that he hoped he hadn't "let anyone down".

He wrote: "What can I say but thank you!!! Thank you to every single person involved in putting together this magnificent show and thank you a million times over for including me in it!! Every person I have met throughout this experience has been among the most glorious people I have ever had the good fortune to know.

"I have been made to feel welcomed and supported at every single second! Bake Off is so tremendously special and its joy and laughter and positivity has boosted me for years as a dedicated fan! Now, to be part of the family and part of Bake Off history is a privilege that I will cherish and treasure forever! I have also made 11 spectacularly wonderful lifelong friends – how can I possibly express my gratitude for that!!

"As for Alison, the love, laughter, and hugs are even better than I ever dared to hope! Thank you to both Alison and Noel for the unending support and to Paul and Prue for more brilliant feedback than I ever dreamed of! This whole experience has been pure magic! From showcasing my favourite queer books to celebrating British farming and farm produce in every bake, I am so proud of everything I have achieved!

"I just hope that I haven’t let anyone down and that everyone has enjoyed watching a fraction as much as I have enjoyed being here! P.S. You have my heart!! Sending oodles of love, hugs and thanks, Mike."

He also called the competition "breathtaking," adding: "[I'm] just this little farmer who does baking in the kitchen". He also revealed his plans for the future, including baking his own wedding cake and opening a farm shop and cafe to sell his own bakes, saying: “We’re planning to include an in-house bakery, so I am very excited to get on developing and perfecting ideas and recipes for all the sweet and savoury treats we want to serve."

Fans were quick to take to X to discuss, with one person writing: "The tent said goodbye to the absolute icon today, @mikesqw everyone loves you soooooo much," while another person wrote: "Aw how lovely is Mike! So sad hes gone but he can hold his head up high and be proud of himself." A third person added: "PETITION FOR MIKE TO STAY ON REGARDLESS."