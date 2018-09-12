Video: cordate Chelsea buns, garlic naan and show stopping wedding loaves - Bread Week on The Great British Bake Off Ready..set….bake!

To kick off this year's bread week the bakers had to make Chelsea buns, a delicious treat made of a rich yeast dough flavoured with lemon peel, cinnamon or mixed spice. The group of 11 bakers largely succeeded making their burnished tear and share buns, though 29-year-old Londoner Ruby accidentally left the flour out of her enriched dough, and French baker Manon’s rolls were sadly over-baked. Full time parent Dan got a second Hollywood handshake for his sticky spiced orange Chelsea buns. For the technical challenge the bakers had to make naan. Terry triumphed with his soft buttery flatbreads and Kim Joy came last after Paul Hollywood described her naan as ‘inedible’. In their final challenge the bakers were asked to construct a korovai, a traditional eastern European celebration cake often served at weddings. Rahul impressed with a bread compared by Prue Leith to panettone, and Kim Joy's creation, dedicated to her cats, definitely stood out. Rahul became star baker for the second week running and self described Bollywood baker Antony was the third contestant to leave the tent. See the full roundup in our video below.

