How to watch the best films from this year's BAFTAs From The Mauritanian to Promising Young Woman...

It's perhaps unsurprising that every award season sees the same films pop up in multiple ceremonies such as the Oscars, the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs. But what's more surprising this year, of course, is that many of those films have gone unwatched to the average film fan, particularly in the UK.

MORE: BAFTAs 2021 nominees are here with Rocks and Nomadland taking the lead

The pandemic of the last 12 months has not only seen award shows look very different, but cinemas have been mostly closed and various film releases have been delayed – making the act of going to see all the big films that everyone is talking about a missed opportunity.

But fear not, as many of this year's standout award season films are available to watch in the UK now, or very soon, thanks to various streaming platforms. Find out how to watch some of the most talked about pictures from this year below…

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO! attends BAFTAs 2020

The Mauritanian

Amazon Prime, available now

Tahar Rahim (The Serpent), Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch and Shailene Woodley star in this epic film about a prisoner held in Guantanamo Bay in the aftermath of 9/11.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Netflix, available now

Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing, Molly's Game) penned and directed this Netflix hit starring Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II about seven activists arrested after protesting at the DNC in 1960s America.

Promising Young Woman

Sky Cinema and NOW Cinema, Available 16 April

Emerald Fennell picked up many nods for her film, Promising Young Woman starring Carey Mulligan. We can't wait to watch this one.

MORE: 7 Netflix shows to get excited about in April

MORE: Netflix's Run ending explained – and fans are loving the twist

Tahar Rahim in The Mauritanian

Nomadland

Disney+, available on 30 April

Francis McDormand fronts this film by Chloé Zhao about a woman living as a nomad in her sixties after losing everything in her life.

The Father

UK cinemas from June

Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins appear in this film about an aging father getting to grips with his new reality. The film is, as it stands, set to be released in cinemas in the UK in June, pandemic depending.

Rocks

Netflix, available now

Rocks tells the heartbreaking tale of Olushola – nicknamed 'Rocks' – who goes to extraordinary lengths to protect herself and her younger brother after their mother abruptly abandons them.

MORE: Olivia Colman's next big film role revealed

Rocks is up for Outstanding British Film at this year's BAFTAs

The Dig

Netflix, available now

Ralph Fiennes and Carey Mulligan appear in this period tale all about the Sutton Hoo excavation in the wake of the Second World War.

Pieces of a Woman

Netflix, available now

The Crown's Vanessa Kirby plays grieving mother, Martha, forced to grapple with the fallout of a tragic home birth and being isolated from her partner and family.

Sound of Metal

Amazon Prime, available 12 April

Riz Ahmed (Star Wars, Four Lions) fronts this new drama film as a heavy-metal drummer who begins to lose his hearing and sees his life thrown into freefall as a result.

MORE: Anne Boleyn: first look at Jodie Turner-Smith's exciting new drama

The Dig starring Ralph Fiennes is on Netflix now

Minari

Amazon Video, available to rent now

Minari tells the story of a Korean family who move to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American dream. Steven Yeun and Alan S. Kim are just two of the cast members who have received nods in this year's awards season.

Judas and the Black Messiah

Sky Cinema Store and Amazon Video, available to rent now

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Queen & Slim) plays Fred Hampton – the chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party. The film tells Fred's story as the activist group becomes infiltrated by William 'Bill' O'Neal – an FBI informant.

Mank

Netflix, available now

Amanda Seyfried and Gary Oldman star in this film with a classic feel, retelling the story of legendary screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz.

MORE: Graham Norton replaced as host of 2021 BAFTAs award

Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah

One Night in Miami…

Amazon Prime Video, available now

Leslie Odom Jr. went from the Broadway stage in Hamilton to star as Sam Cooke in this film by Regina King and picked up many nods for his performance on the way this award season. The movie is a fictional re-telling of a real-life meeting between Sam, Mohammed Ali and Malcom X.

Look out for British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, portraying Malcom X, who's also up for the EE Rising Star Award at the BAFTAs.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.