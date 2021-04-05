Jed Duggar makes surprising relationship revelation after marrying Katey Nakatsu

Jed Duggar married Katey Nakatsu on 3 April in a beautiful Arkansas ceremony.

But the Counting On star has surprised fans by revealing they had "quietly developed" their romance over the past year.

A courtship was never announced by the family, and fans first discovered the wedding date when Without A Crystal Ball was sent a wedding invitation.

However, Jed has now broken his silence, and shared details of their relationship with fans.

MORE: Jana Duggar's rumored beau spotted at Jed Duggar wedding

Jed and Katey wed on 3 April

"For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey!" he wrote alongside a gorgeous wedding picture of the pair.

"We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!

MORE: Counting On's Justin Duggar shares video of first kiss with 19-year-old wife

"I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife!"

Jed proposed earlier in 2021

He concluded: "Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much!!"

Jed's siblings were quick to share their love, with sister Joy-Anna commenting: "It was such a gorgeous wedding."

"It was a beautiful wedding! We are so excited for you both!" added Jessa, while brother Jason shared: "Congrats, bro!! You two are so great together and we couldn’t be happier for you!"

The wedding is thought to have taken place at Jed's parents home in Arkansas.

The groom was joined by his twin brother Jeremiah at the altar as his best man, while Katey's sister acted as her maid of honor.

Joy-Anna shared her love for brother Jed

The bride stunned fans in a gorgeous white lace gown, with a tulle skirt and three-quarter length sleeves.

The ceremony was publicly aired across YouTube for family and friends who were unable to attend, but later was made private.

The pair chose to have their first kiss off-camera after they recited their vows.

Read more HELLO! US stories here