The Talk viewers react following show's return amid Sharon Osbourne exit The CBS daytime show has been on hiatus for several weeks

The Talk returned to CBS on Monday following a month off air – and viewers all tuned in to watch the hosts address the show's hiatus.

Sharon Osbourne was noticeably absent from the show following her sudden departure, while Carrie Ann Inaba – who had been away from the programme due to illness prior to the hiatus, was back.

Carrie joined co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth.

VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne gets teary in heated debate on The Talk

Addressing the past few weeks and the show's internal investigation, Sheryl started the show saying: "It's time for an episode of The Talk that will be unlike any other we’ve had before.

"We haven’t been together at the studio since the week of March 10th, and as you may know during our break Sharon decided to leave The Talk.

"We need to process the events of that day, and what happened since, so we can get to the healing.

"Over the next hour, we will honestly discuss what occurred and will discuss some of our feelings, and we’ll also show you how anyone can become comfortable with discussing important issues and having difficult conversations.

"By the end of the hour, we want everyone to feel empowered and ready to move forward."

Fans were quick to go to Twitter to have their say, with many commenting on how the show addressed their hiatus, while others was delighted to see Carrie back.

"Great that The Talk are addressing what happened and not just sweeping it under the carpet," one wrote, while another commented: "Shout out to Sheryl for handling the situation with such grace." A third added: "I love the conversation they are having."

"Carrie Ann is back yay," another viewer wrote, while another commented: "Great to see Carrie Ann is back."

CBS placed The Talk on hiatus on 10 March following Sharon's on-air debate with her co-stars.

The panel were discussing Piers Morgan's comments regarding Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah, and Sheryl had asked Sharon to explain why she had defended Piers.

Ozzy Osbourne's wife had insisted that her comments, and her defence, did not make either of them racist.

When Sheryl and Elaine Welteroth attempted to explain how they felt unconscious racism was playing a role, and that it was important for "friends to hold a friend accountable," Sharon became teary and began shouting at the pair.

The show was then put on hiatus by CBS, and the network initiated an investigation.

The programme was supposed to be on a break for just a couple of days, but extended its hiatus to a whole month.

At the end of March, CBS released a statement announcing their findings into the investigation and announced that Sharon had decided to step down as a host.

In a statement, the network said that the episode which saw the British TV personality clash with her co-hosts was "upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home."

It added that Sharon's behaviour towards her co-hosts during the episode "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace".

