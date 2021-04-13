Sharon Osbourne breaks silence following The Talk return The TV star left the CBS show after defending Piers Morgan

Sharon Osbourne shared a telling post on Instagram following the return of The Talk on Monday.

The TV star was noticeably absent from the CBS daytime show following her sudden departure last month, which saw the show go on hiatus amid an internal investigation.

MORE: The Talk's Sheryl Underwood makes surprise confession about Sharon Osbourne

But it resumed its usual scheduling this week with hosts Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne brought to tears during heated debate on The Talk

Taking to Instagram later in the day, Sharon shared a clip of a brown bear rubbing itself up and down on a pole, which she captioned: "Monday. Tuesday. Wednesday. Thursday. Friday," followed by a celebration emoji.

Sharon appeared to be referencing her newfound free time now that she is no longer a part of the show, possibly hinting that she is looking forward to being able to indulge in some quality self-care.

Her fans appeared to assume that Sharon was quietly referring to The Talk's return, with many offering words of comfort while others expressed how much they miss seeing her on the show.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne shares new update after leaving The Talk - fans react

READ: Piers Morgan breaks silence after pal Sharon Osbourne quits The Talk amid controversy

Sharon shared this video after The Talk's return to air

"Hope you're doing ok today," asked one. "You're the best," said another. A third added: "I will miss seeing you. Unfortunately, I will no longer watch the show."

A fourth wrote: "Have a great day, Mrs. O, can't wait to see what you do next!"

CBS placed The Talk on hiatus on 10 March following Sharon's on-air debate with her co-stars. The panel were discussing Piers Morgan's comments regarding Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, and Sheryl had asked Sharon to explain why she had defended Piers.

Ozzy Osbourne's wife had insisted that her comments, and her defence, did not make either of them racist.

Sharon stepped down from her role in March

MORE: The Talk bosses make surprising decision about future of show

When Sheryl and Elaine attempted to explain how they felt unconscious racism was playing a role, and that it was important for "friends to hold a friend accountable," Sharon became teary and began shouting at the pair.

The show was then put on hiatus by CBS, and the network initiated an investigation. At the end of March, CBS released a statement announcing their findings into the investigation and announced that Sharon had decided to step down as a host.

In a statement, the network said that Sharon's behaviour towards her co-hosts during the episode "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.