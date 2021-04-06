Sharon Osbourne shares new update after leaving The Talk - fans react Mrs O has been spending her time catching up on reading

Sharon Osbourne has shared an update with fans after leaving The Talk, revealing that she had been spending her time reading.

"Easter afternoon in the garden with @sharonstone loving this," Sharon posted on Instagram, showing with fans that she is reading the actress' new autobiography.

In the picture Sharon was peeking out from behind the book but appeared to have a big smile on her face.

Wearing a simple pale-pastel shirt, her beloved dog was sat on her lap while on the table in front of her were a selection of delicious sweet treats.

Sharon Osbourne brought to tears on The Talk during heated debate

Sharon had been keeping a low profile in recent weeks after the decision to step down as a co-host of The Talk.

But she recently broke her silence, and has since been on social media regularly.

Sharon stepped down as host on Friday, two weeks after she was criticized for defending Piers over comments regarding Meghan Markle.

Sharon has been catching up on her reading list

In a statement released on Friday, the network said that the episode which saw the British TV personality clash with her co-hosts was "upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home."

It added that Sharon's behaviour towards her co-hosts during the episode "did not align with our values for a respectful workplace".

The decision comes after the channel put the popular daytime talk show on extended hiatus while they conducted an investigation into accusations of racism and inappropriate comments made by the 68-year-old.

Sharon has left The Talk

The drama kicked off in early March when Sharon was asked to explain why she had defended Piers, who has called Meghan a "liar."

Sharon insisted that his comments, and her defence, did not make either of them racist.

When co-hosts Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth attempted to explain how they felt unconscious racism was playing a role, and that it was important for "friends to hold a friend accountable," Sharon became teary and began shouting at the pair.

Sharon later apologized for her actions

Days later, Sharon apologized for her remarks in a public statement. "I felt panicked, felt blindsided [and] got defensive," she wrote.

"Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying."

