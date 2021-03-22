The Talk return date - everything we know The popular talk show came under intense scrutiny on 10 March

CBS show The Talk has been placed on hiatus while the network conducts an internal investigation.

The popular talk show came under intense scrutiny on 10 March when host Sharon Osbourne was questioned about her defence of Piers Morgan, and the TV personality appeared to turn on her co-hosts.

Two more episodes aired before CBS put it on a two-day hiatus; on Saturday 20 March it confirmed it had extended the hiatus for another week.

When is The Talk returning?

CBS has yet to confirm an exact date but in a statement claimed it would be placed on hiatus from at least another week.

It may return to screens on 29 March 2021.

Why did The Talk go off air?

Sharon was left in tears as she went on the defensive

The network has decided to hold an investigation into accusations of racism and inappropriate comments by co-host Sharon Osbourne.

It first went off air for two days while CBS looked into the events of March 10 but in recent weeks, as more accusations came to light, it has extended the hiatus further.

"CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions," reps for the show said in a statement.

"We're also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk. This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary."

What happened with Sharon Osbourne?

The show is now holding an internal investigation

On March 10 2021, the episode opened with Sheryl Underwood asking Sharon why she had publicly defended Piers Morgan, who has been accused of racism and sexism towards Meghan Markle.

Sharon insisted her defence did not make her a racist, and when co-hosts Sheryl and Elaine Welteroth attempted to explain how they felt unconscious racism was playing a role, and that it was important for "friends to hold a friend accountable," Sharon became teary.

"I will ask you again Sheryl... And don't try and cry because if anyone should be crying, it should be me... Where you have heard him say racist things? Educate me. Tell me," said Sharon.

Did Sharon Osbourne apologize?

Sharon has been accused of using derogatory language towards other co-hosts

Two days later Sharon said that she felt "blindsided" by the segment.

"I was just so hurt, caught off guard and stunned by what I was being asked and not prepared," Sharon told Variety, claiming she felt like she was "in front of a firing squad."

In a public statement, she alleged she "panicked, felt blindsided [and] got defensive".

"Please hear me when I say I do not condone racism, misogyny or bullying. I should have always have been more specific about that in my tweet," she added.

"I will always support freedom of speech, but now I see how I unintentionally didn't make that clear distinction. "I hope we can collectively continue to learn from each other and from ourselves so we can all continue to pave the way for much-needed growth and change."

What further allegations have been made?

The 68-year-old said she has been "blindsided"

In the days following, a report on SubStack claimed sources had alleged Sharon used racial slurs against former co-star Julie Chen.

Sources also alleged she had used derogatory language towards former show producer and co-host Sara Gilbert, who is a lesbian.

In response, Sharon's spokesperson Howard Bragman said: "The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host.

"For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name.

"Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment."

Will Sharon Osbourne return to The Talk ?

It is not yet clear if Sharon will return as a co-host.

