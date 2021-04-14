Listen up Escape to the Chateau viewers! Dick and Angel Strawbridge are opening their fairytale home from their ratings-busting Channel 4 series to fans with their new subscription venture The Salon.

Members can receive new Chateau content, for only £10 per month. Whether that's a once-in-a-lifetime competition prize, exclusive gifts or access to ask Dick and Angel anything (within reason!), fans of the show will be well and truly excited.

WATCH: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk family life

One of the amazing competition prizes includes the chance to visit their 19th-century home, Château de la Motte-Husson. It's certainly a subscription that keeping on giving and delivering value.

"Over the years we have received thousands of emails from people wanting to know more about The Chateau or asking for advice on their latest project," Dick and Angel have said. "The Salon is our way of answering this and opening our home to anyone who wants to see behind the scenes or even visit us by entering our monthly competitions.

The salon offers monthly virtual evenings with Dick & Angel for cook-alongs and craft-alongs

"We truly wish we could host every event request we receive, but there are only so many days in the year! This inspired winning a celebration at The Chateau.

"It's not just limited to weddings, you can renew your vows or host a birthday bash, and if recent events have shown us anything, it's how incredibly important family and friends are – and that in itself is reason to celebrate."

Every quarter The Salon member will receive a special gift. In true Dick & Angel style, the couple want it to feel personal, so all gifts are exclusive to the member or The Salon.

For more information visit thechateau.tv/the-salon

