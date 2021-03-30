Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge reveals series update after eldest son James joins the show The Channel 4 programme is currently filming new episodes

Dick Strawbridge has revealed exciting new details about the upcoming series of Channel 4's popular lifestyle show, Escape to the Chateau.

Taking to social media earlier this week, the presenter and TV personality responded to an eager fan who was keen to know when fresh episodes would be back on screen.

The Twitter user asked: "When are you back on TV Dick?" to which he replied: "Filming at the moment but we'll let you know when we know!!"

Dick appears on the show, which began in 2016, alongside his wife, Angel, and their two young children, Arthur and Dorothy - but it appears that Dick's older son, James, is also set to join the new series.

The father-and-son duo appeared on Chris Evans' Virgin Radio Breakfast show this week and discussed their new book, Practical Self Sufficiency: The Complete Guide To Sustainable Living, when James revealed that he had been spending some time with his father at their Chateau in France and even teased that he could be making an appearance on the show.

The 37-year-old said: "I went over and did some filming with my dad and Angela and did some cooking on Escape to the Chateau and it was great fun."

Dick and Angel are filming new episodes of Escape to the Chateau

The chef and presenter then explained there would be elements of the book in the new episodes, telling Chris: "I think the self-sufficiency side of things that is what we do in our private lives and we do it. There will be more about sustainability on his show."

Meanwhile, fans were thrilled by Dick's update on filming the new Channel 4 episodes and took to Twitter to share their joy.

One person said: "That is exceptionally exciting news," while a second wrote: "Well at least we have something to look forward to." A third said: "Excited @dickstrawbridge looking forward to you and your lovely family gracing our screens again #Escapetothechateau."

