Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge celebrate exciting show news

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are hugely popular thanks to their popular lifestyle programme, Escape to the Chateau, and now, the couple have recently had reason to celebrate.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the pair shared a post with their 100k followers revealing that their TV show had won an award! The post read: "We won! Home furnishings retailer @terrysfabrics studied audience ratings to find the UK's favourite home interior TV shows... and we're so excited that Escape to the Chateau has been given the top spot."

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge reveal their gorgeous new library

Plenty of followers took to the comments section underneath to congratulate Dick and Angel on their win. One person wrote: "Top spot in my US heart too!! Well done and thanks for never backing away from a challenge! Not only do you not fear it, but you tackle it and cover it with vintage wallpaper and make it perfect!!"

Another person said: "You bring a very fresh natural tone for us all. Your maturity creativity and exceptional acceptance of each other's abilities shines!!!" A third added: "Well-deserved! I'm obsessed and have told all my friends, and now, they're obsessed too!"

The couple have had seven successful series on Channel 4 over the past five years and the programme has been so popular that it has started airing in the US, too.

Escape to the Chateau is hugely popular with viewers

Dick and Angel have lived in their gorgeous chateau in France since 2015 and have worked ever since to turn it into their dream home, renovating rooms and creating new areas such as an orangery and a library.

Opening up about their plans for the future of their home, the couple told HELLO! back in November 2020 that their children Arthur and Dorothy wanted to follow in their footsteps. "Arthur wants the orangery as his restaurant," explained Dick.

"He's a real gourmand and has even started his own branding," added Angel. "Dorothy wants one of the outbuildings, which will be very modern and contemporary. I'm allowed to babysit the two children she's going to have."

