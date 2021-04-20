All you need to know about Sky's new sci-fi drama Intergalactic The new original series boasts an impressive cast

Looking for a new show to add to your watch list? Then upcoming original series from Sky One, Intergalactic, could be the one for you.

The brand new sci-fi drama boasts an impressive cast, gripping plot and plenty of out-of-this-world action to keep you on the edge of your sofa. The show, due out at the end of the month, consists of eight explosive episodes that pack quite the punch – get the full low-down on what to expect here…

WATCH: Sky release first look trailer at new sci-fi drama Intergalactic

What is Sky's Intergalactic about?

Intergalactic, set in the futuristic 'Commonworld', focuses on young space cop, Ash, who's just at the cusp of a glittering career when she's suddenly wrongly accused of committing treason. After being sent to an outer space prison, named The Hemlock, and meeting a gang of criminals, she soon discovers that there's more going on her life than previously thought.

After meeting her fellow inmates, they soon go on the run from the authorities and Ash is tasked with a secret mission to track a former spy by her mother Rebecca, the Head of Galactic Security and the leader of Commonworld government. But along the way, Ash starts to realise more about her family's dark secret and suddenly a quest for the hard truth becomes priority.

"A female prison gang show with an epic galactic setting, the further the escapees travel from home the closer they come to understanding who they truly are," the official synopsis reads. "And as they reluctantly learn to rely on one another, this disparate band of criminals will be fighting for their shared future in their ultimate bid for freedom."

Eleanor Tomlinson, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Diany Samba-Bandza in Intergalactic

Who stars in Sky's Intergalactic?

If the sound of the plot isn't enough to have you hooked already, the cast certainly will. Intergalactic introduces newcomer Savannah Steyn as lead Ash Harper a "tough, loyal and law abiding" cop, seeking the truth.

Also starring is Parminder Nagra as Ash's mother Rebecca, the Head of Galactic Security within the Commonworld. Fans will recognise Parminder from her notable roles in ER, Fortitude and Bend It Like Beckham.

Meanwhile, also joining the cast is Sex Education and Rogue One's Sharon Duncan-Brewster as brilliantly fierce gang leader Tula Quick. And Poldark's Eleanor Tomlinson, Diany Samba-Bandza and Imogen Daines make up the rest of the criminal crew escaping the Hemlock.

Keep an eye out for Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson and Peaky Blinders Natasha O'Keeffe as Dr Benedict Lee and Dr Emma Grieves, respectively, appearing in the cast, too.

Savannah Steyn as leading character Ash Harper

What have the cast said about Sky's Intergalactic?

Ahead of the show's release, HELLO! caught up with the cast of the new sci-fi show at a Q&A, during the main cast such as Savannah Steyn, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Diany Samba-Bandza spoke about how diversity in Intergalactic was an incredibly important aspect.

Sharon told HELLO! and other publications: "Myself and Diany auditioned together and then we met Savannah and were like 'This is really cool!' and there was a point when we were on set, myself Savannah and Diany and I just paused and I said 'Do you realise what's happened?' and we all looked at each other and just smiled.

The new sci-fi series lands on Sky at the end of this month

"None of us had ever experienced that before. We really have come a long way and I hope this is a good sign of where change is going to go in the future."

Star of the show, Savannah, also opened up to press about her exciting new role: "When I read it for the first time, it's rare that I'll read it and be able to get through it as easily as I did with Intergalactic, it's just a lot of fun. I remember reading about Genevieve's hair, a girl whose dreads have powers, and I just thought 'This is going to be fun', so I was really excited."

When is Sky's Intergalactic out?

Fortunately, fans won't have to wait for long for the new episodes to drop. All eight episodes of Intergalactic will be released on Sky One on 30 April and NOW streaming service.

